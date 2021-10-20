Man charged with arson in connection to Waikiki fire that destroyed hundreds of surfboards

The raging fire on Oct. 17 left behind ash and rubble of what was once the Kuhio Beach Surfboard Lockers. (Courtesy: R. Hargis)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 48-year-old man who was arrested this week in connection to a massive fire that ripped through the surfboard racks near the Moana Surfrider hotel has been charged.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney charged Glenn Helton with one count of first-degree arson relating to Sunday’s fire that destroyed hundreds of surfboards.

Honolulu fire officials said the fire caused $100,000 in damage to the lockers and $250,000 in damage to nearby structures.

“Arson is one of the most dangerous crimes and sows fear throughout the community,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “The surfboards that were stored in those racks meant so much to many members of the surfing community and we will vigorously prosecute Helton for the harm that he allegedly caused.”

This is not the first time crews have been called to this exact spot. Last year, the surfboard racks were set on fire, damaging an estimated 525 boards. Police opened a first-degree arson investigation and released surveillance video of a suspect, however, no arrests were ever made.

Helton is being held on a $70,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.