Man charged with arson after setting Hawaii Supreme Court on fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department have identified the suspect wanted for setting the Hawaii Supreme Court building on fire on Monday, May 10.

On Thursday, Eric Stroeve, 53, was charged with arson in the first degree.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Stroeve’s bail has been set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous tips online or via the P3 Tips app.