Man charged with alleged abuse of a family member

HAWAII (KHON2) — A Big Island man has been charged with second-degree assault and abuse of a family member.

Police said that on December 4, 2019, officers received a report of an injured woman at a business in the Laupahoehoe area.

According to court documents, she told officers that she had gotten into an argument with her husband while driving and it turned physical.

She was taken to the hospital and was treated for a broken nose and for cuts to her face.

Her husband, Zodice Madeyski, was arrested and charged.

He remains in custody on $14,000 bail.