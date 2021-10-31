Man charged on suspicion of fatal shooting in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man on Hakimo Road in Nanakuli on Friday, Oct. 29, has been charged.

Police report that Amador Borce has been charged with murder in the second degree, use of a firearm and place to keep.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

His bail is set at $500,000.

Police say Borce allegedly shot a 37-year-old man when they were arguing. Borce then ran away.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m.

The 37-year-old man was taken to the Waianae Comprehensive Health Center in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Borce was arrested a couple of hours later.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Honolulu Medical Examiner.