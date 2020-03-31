Man charged in Ewa Beach double murder appears in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man charged in an Ewa Beach double murder faced a judge on Monday.

Kendall Rashad Ramsey appeared via video conference from HPD cell block.

The 21-year is charged with murder and attempted murder, and he is being held on $2 million bail.

Police say he stabbed to death 23-year old Kayla Holder and their 7-month old son Kainoa at the Sunrise apartment complex last Wednesday.

Court documents say Ramsey and Holder were dating, and on the night of the murders Ramsey claimed he “black out” from drinking but remembers fighting with his girlfriend about their child.

Ramsey crashed his car after leaving the scene, and told police he only remembers firefighters pulling him out of the car.