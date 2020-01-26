Man charged in connection to Waipahu auto theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was charged in connection to an auto theft in the Waipahu area.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a man was seen entering a truck and driving off. But because the truck was equipped with GPD, owners were able to track and relay the information to the police. This happened on January 23.

The truck was later identified with the suspect nearby, who was identified by witnesses and video surveillance.

He was arrested on January 23 around 12:32 p.m. and later charged for aggregate theft in the second-degree, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV) and unauthorized possession of confidential information (UCPCI). He is being held on $20,000 bail.