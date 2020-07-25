Man charged in connection to stabbing of Kahala teen wanted for $1 million

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for Erik Willis, who is wanted for a $1,000,000 grand jury bench warrant for second-degree attempted murder.

Willis has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the East Honolulu areas.

The 18-year-old suspect faces charges in connection to the stabbing of a teenage girl at a Kahala Beach.

Police say that Willis is a caucasian male, who is five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

