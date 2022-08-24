FILE – The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed a woman who was shot in Chinatown on Friday, August 19, 2022 has died in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown on Friday, Aug. 19 was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The Honolulu Police Department said that a woman was arguing with a man in Chinatown.

Later the woman was sitting at the bus stop where she was allegedly shot in the head, according to HPD.

Officers said they responded to the incident and found the victim on Hotel street and near River Street.

The 58-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, murder in the second degree and multiple firearms offenses.

The suspect’s bail is set at $2 million.