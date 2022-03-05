HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 32-year-old man was charged for a robbery that involved a vehicle being stolen with a mother and her baby still inside.

The Honolulu Police Department said that the incident happened on Feb. 25 at around 10:40 p.m. in Waikiki.

It was reported that when the suspect stole the vehicle they allegedly pointed a gun at the woman. The suspect then drove a few blocks before coming to a stop where the victim and her baby were able to leave the vehicle.

Police located and arrested the suspect on Feb. 3 for robbery and kidnapping.

The following day on Feb. 4, the suspect was charged for robbery in the first degree and for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. All other charges were declined and the suspect’s bail was placed at $600,000.