Man charged with assault after repeatedly striking elderly woman in face outside Hilo bar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have charged a 37-year-old man with assault in the first degree after an incident earlier this month.

Zachary Babosh, of Volcano, is accused of striking a 75-year-old woman in the face repeatedly.

On April 10, police responded to Hilo Medical Center after a woman reported that she had been in an altercation in the parking lot of a sports bar on Hualani Street. She suffered facial fractures and multiple other injuries as a result of the attack.

A subsequent police investigation revealed that the suspect, identified by police as Babosh, struck her face repeatedly in the parking lot area.



Babosh fled the island and travelled to Oahu before he could be arrested.



Hawai‘i Island police obtained an arrest warrant for Babosh and collaborated with the U.S. Marshals Service and Honolulu Police Department. Babosh was located at a hotel on Kanekapolei Street where he was taken into police custody.



Babosh was extradited back to Hilo where he was charged on Wednesday, April 21. His bail was set at $100,000.