HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of attacking a city bus driver has been charged with robbery.

Police say Samuel Talo remains in custody on $30,000 bail.

According to police, Talo boarded a bus on Saturday without a pass or money, so the driver asked him to leave.

Police say that’s when Talo approached the driver, cornered him and began threatening him.

He grabbed the driver’s glasses off his face, scratching him.