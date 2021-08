FILE – Back of a damaged Maui store after a vehicle went through the back door and out the front window, Kihei, Maui, Aug. 11, 2021. (Maui Now photo)

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The man police say drove his truck into a Kihei store multiple times has been charged with two counts of criminal property damage.

It happened Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Hi-Tech Surf Sports on South Kihei Road.

The driver took off and ditched his vehicle nearby.

He was later found and arrested.

No one in the store was hurt.