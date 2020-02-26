Man charged for alleged murder in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested in Mililani has been charged with murder, burglary and cruelty to animals.
Police say a 74-year-old woman and her dog were found dead in their home late Sunday night.
The suspect, 33-year-old Jamil Hart, was later found at a nearby church where he was trying to break in.
Police say the victim and suspect are mother and son.
He is being held on $1 million bail.
