Man charged after fleeing from police on Makaha rooftops

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Charges have been filed against a fugitive who fled from police on several rooftops in a Makaha neighborhood.

Stephen J. Boter was charged for the offense of attempted murder in the first degree.

Boter was a suspect in several violent cases involving firearms within the past year.

He also had several outstanding arrest warrants.

According to police, Boter pushed an officer off a roof while trying to get away.

His bail has been set at $25,000.

He is expected in court on Wednesday, January 8th for his preliminary hearing.