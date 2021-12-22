Man charged after allegedly stealing 2 golf carts, a vehicle, construction equipment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man arrested for several alleged crimes in Ewa Beach has been charged with three counts of unauthorized control of a vehicle.

Robert Oroyan is in custody in lieu of $20,000 bail.

He is expected to be in court on Monday, Dec. 27.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, after a motor vehicle collision occurred in the Ewa Beach area.

Following the motor vehicle collision, police said the suspect entered and drove off with the other party’s vehicle while they were about to exchange information.

Police said the suspect then crashed the vehicle and moved on to stealing a second vehicle from people who had come to assist him. One of those people was injured when the suspect drove off with their vehicle.

In a third act, the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle at a golf course where he then stole a golf cart. He drove to another location where he stole a construction vehicle and crashed that as well. Police said the suspect then stole another golf cart that he crashed while allegedly trying to evade officers.

He was arrested at the scene of the last offense. Police say he does not have a license and has two outstanding warrants.