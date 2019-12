HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 41-year-old man has been charged with the alleged assault and harassment of a law enforcement officer.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect was being arrested for a separate offense when the man struck a police officer and caused the officer pain.

This happened in the Honolulu area around 12:43 p.m.

The man was later charged and is being held in police custody under $20,000 bail.