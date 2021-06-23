Man, boy rescued off Maunalua Bay after swallowing water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported a 65-year-old man in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy in serious condition to a hospital on Wednesday, June 23, after the pair swallowed water in Maunalua Bay.

EMS says the man and boy were on a boat offshore from Maunalua Bay around 7:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

On the go? Listen to the team that’s Working for Hawaii on the KHON 2Go podcast. Every morning at 8 a.m.

The man and boy are related, according to EMS.

EMS said the 15-year-old boy jumped into the ocean and got into trouble. The 65-year-old man then jumped into the water to rescue the boy and got into trouble himself.

Medical officials said both of the patients swallowed water during the incident.