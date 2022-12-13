WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — An apparent shark encounter at Anaehoomalu Bay ended with a man being seriously injured.

Officials stated that a male in his 60s was bitten in the hip area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaii police responded after the incident was reported around 8:17 a.m.

The man was reportedly conscious prior to being transported in serious condition.

Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital said that a patient was brought to ER with an apparent shark bit and was in stable condition.