Man believed to have started two Waianae fires charged with arson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old man, who was arrested on Monday in connection with two separate Waianae fires, has been charged with second-degree arson and fourth-degree attempted arson.

Home security video captured by one of the affected homeowners shows a man throwing a lit object, believed to be a Molotov cocktail, at a window of the home. The object pierced the homeowner’s window and continued to burn inside a bedroom. No injuries were reported.

Another home was also reportedly set aflame that same weekend. Honolulu police believe that fire was created intentionally as well.

The man remains in custody on $50,000 bail.