HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was assaulted through his car window, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

On Friday, Aug. 19 around 10:18 a.m. a 32-year-old man reached into a 74-year-old man’s car window which was rolled down, and assaulted the victim.

The suspect caused pain to the elderly man.

HPD said the suspect was arrested around 10:23 a.m.