Man arrested on suspicion of arson for Wailuku fire

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A fire that burned a Wailuku home Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 has been ruled an arson, and a suspect is in custody.

According to police the suspect, 28-year-old James Wiles, was recently evicted from the home.

A witness later told police Wiles was planning on leaving the island because he had burned down a house, and police were looking for him.

Wiles was arrested at Kahului Airport.

He’s currently in custody on two unrelated bench warrants.