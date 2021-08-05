Man arrested in Waikiki after allegedly threatening another ‘with a brick’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old man after he allegedly threatened another man with a brick during an argument outside of their Waikiki apartment building on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Police said the alleged crime occurred around 4:30 p.m. and the 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant in the incident was a 43-year-old man, police said.

According to police, the suspect and complainant got into an argument outside of their apartment building in Waikiki. The argument escalated, police said, “when the suspect threatened the complainant with a brick.”

Police were called and responded to the scene before arresting the suspect a short distance away from the alleged crime scene “after a brief struggle,” according to police. No one was injured in the incident.

The 31-year-old man remains in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.