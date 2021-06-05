Man arrested in Waikiki after allegedly robbing victim, assaulting 2 police officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 49-year-old man on Friday, June 4, after the suspect allegedly robbed a victim before assaulting two police offers as they were arresting him in Waikiki.

The incident occurred between 10:23 and 10:39 a.m. Friday, police said.

Officials said the suspect approached the victim and allegedly started an argument. The 49-year-old suspect then allegedly grabbed property from the 67-year-old victim’s front pocket before hitting him, according to Honolulu police.

Police say the suspect also reportedly grabbed the victim’s hat, along with the signs that he was holding.

Honolulu police reported the suspect then allegedly assaulted two police officers as they were arresting him.

Police arrested the 49-year-old at 10:39 a.m. Friday on suspicion of second-degree robbery, first- and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.