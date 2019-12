HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly stealing from a man on Friday, December 6.

This happened in the Chinatown area around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect stole property from the victim’s pants pocket and fled. The suspect then stopped a short distance away by the police.

The 53-year-old victim was later able to identify the suspect and he was arrested in suspicion of theft in the second degree.