Man arrested in suspicion of starting brush fire near Salt Pond Beach Park

HANAPEPE (KHON2) – A man was arrested in suspicion of arson after firefighters on Kauai extinguished a brush fire on Friday, Sept 11.

According to the Kauai Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene, which was located near Salt Pond Beach Park and Burns Field in Hanapepe. They arrived shortly before 12:30 p.m. and found brush burning.

Homeless individuals in the area were evacuated by the Kauai Police Department and Kuiloko and Lokokai roads were closed to incoming traffic while crews were responding to the fire.

The fire was later fully extinguished before 5:30 p.m. which left roughly five acres of land scorched. Crews later returned to the scene to extinguish reported hot spots that flared up around 8 p.m. that night.

No injuries or structural damages were reported.

Following the incident, Kauai police arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Riopta, who has no permanent address, on suspicion of arson in the second degree.

Preliminary investigation revealed that several witnesses reported that the suspect allegedly lit a mattress on fire in the area of Salt Pond Beach Park homeless camp, and as the fire spread, he was seen feeding it with dried brush.

Riopta remains in custody and his bail is set at $5,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

