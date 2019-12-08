Man arrested in suspicion of Orchid Isle Estates murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police have arrested the man wanted for questioning in the murder investigation that left a 75-year-old Mountain View man dead.

At 9:42 a.m. Saturday, December 7, Puna patrol officers arrested 55-year-old Michael Cecil Lee in suspicion of second-degree murder.

Officers observed Lee walking on a Pahoa Village Road in Pahoa during the annual Pahoa Christmas Parade. When police tried to arrest Lee, the suspect fled and a short police pursuit ensued.

Lee was later arrested without further incident.

Lee’s arrest stems from an incident on Wednesday evening, December 4, at around 7:18 p.m., when Puna patrol officers responded to the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision in Puna for a report of a missing elderly male. A short time later, officers located the man’s body several hundred yards from his residence.

On Friday morning, December 6, an autopsy was performed and determined that Honda’s manner of death was a homicide. He was identified through his fingerprints.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.