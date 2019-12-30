Man arrested in suspicion of a Waikiki store robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested in connection to a robbery in the Waikiki area.

The incident happened on Saturday, December 28, around 3:48 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 20-year-old man took sunglasses from a store without paying.

A male 21-year-old loss prevention officer tried to apprehend the suspect outside of the store, but the suspect punched the man and caused pain.

Police were called and the suspect was later located, positively identified, and arrested for robbery in the second degree around 5:25 p.m. that day.