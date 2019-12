HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 44-year-old man has been arrested for a violent burglary in the Waikiki area on Wednesday, December 11, around 1 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect unlawfully entered a 39-year-old woman’s hotel room without her permission. He then assaulted her.

Police were called and the woman positively identified the man.