HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in the Kaneohe area around 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 12.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 24-year-old woman’s moped was stolen on Wednesday night, December 11.

He was arrested the following day for felony theft when he was discovered in possession of the woman’s moped.

Police said that the suspect was also wanted on a contempt warrant.

The suspect is in police custody. Police will continue to investigate the case.