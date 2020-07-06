HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a theft that happened in the Kalihi area on June 26, around 10 p.m.
Police officials say that a 59-year-old male suspect was in possession of a stolen moped. The suspect was later arrested on July 5, around 10 a.m. for second-degree theft without incident.
The suspect remains in custody, pending investigation.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Woman arrested in connection to domestic abuse case on Hickam
- Police: Man arrested for allegedly threatening wife with knife
- Man faces burglary charges for allegedly taking his child from ex-girlfriend
- Man arrested in suspected moped theft case
- Attorney confirms Vanessa Guillen remains positively identified