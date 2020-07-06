Live Now
Mayor Kirk Caldwell, community leaders discuss extending Kalakaua Open Street Sundays

Man arrested in suspected moped theft case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
hpd honolulu police patrol car badge generic_168730

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a theft that happened in the Kalihi area on June 26, around 10 p.m.

Police officials say that a 59-year-old male suspect was in possession of a stolen moped. The suspect was later arrested on July 5, around 10 a.m. for second-degree theft without incident.

The suspect remains in custody, pending investigation.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories