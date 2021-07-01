Man arrested in Pearl City after allegedly throwing rock through window of woman’s vehicle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 57-year-old man was arrested in Pearl City after he allegedly threw a large rock through the window of a woman’s vehicle on Monday, June 29.

Honolulu police said the rock struck the 64-year-old woman in the face after it went through the window of her vehicle. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

The 57-year-old man was located and arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage around 7:13 a.m. Monday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

