Man arrested in Kauai after allegedly pointing firearm at police

HANAMAULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai police arrested a 38-year-old man for terroristic threatening and reckless endangerment after the man allegedly pointed a firearm at officers.

Policy say they received a report about a man at Hanamāʿulu Beach Park using a firearm to shoot a round into the air. Upon arrival, officers took cover when the man, identified as Preston Duque, pointed the firearm toward them. KPD says officers and units nearby arrived to assist.

Officers at the scene were able to communicate with the Duque and he was taken into custody at approximately 6:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

“I want to thank everyone at KPD who played a role in this incident from the dispatchers and units on scene to the SRT and negotiations teams, as well as all the officers and units that stayed late and came in early to assist,” said Chief of Police Todd Raybuck. “I sincerely appreciate the quick and measured response by all. Thank you for your collective efforts in assisting the call to be resolved peacefully so that everyone, suspect and officers alike, went home safe tonight.”

Duque is currently being held at KPD for one count of reckless endangerment, two counts of terroristic threatening and two counts of ownership prohibited. His bail is set at $100,000.