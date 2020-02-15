Man arrested in Kalihi gambling bust

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police officers busted a gambling room in Kalihi on Thursday, February 13.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, officers executed a gambling search warrant at a Kokea Street business in Kalihi.

More than a dozen gambling machines were seized. A man in this thirties was arrested for second-degree gambling promotion and possession of a gambling device.

Police say charges are pending.

