Man arrested in Kalihi after allegedly running in traffic, punching officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 24-year-old man in Kalihi on Monday, May 17, after the suspect allegedly punched officers after disregarding their orders.

Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday.

According to Honolulu police, the man was running in traffic in the Kalihi area and disregarded officers’ instructions to stop.

Police say as they were detaining the suspect, “he punched officers causing pain.”

Officials say the 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

The investigation is ongoing.