Man arrested in Kalihi after allegedly assaulting 2 with ‘sharp-edged weapon’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man on Monday, July 19, after the suspect allegedly used a “sharp-edged weapon” to injure two victims in Kalihi.

Police said the 34-year-old suspect was allegedly drinking with a 40-year-old victim before the suspect used the weapon to injure the 40-year-old between 10:47 and 10:52 p.m. Monday.

Police said the second victim, a 21-year-old man, intervened in the incident before the suspect allegedly used the same sharp-edged weapon to injure him as well.

Honolulu police arrived and detained the suspect before the 34-year-old was identified and arrested on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault at 11:35 p.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.