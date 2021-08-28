Man arrested in Kalaeloa after allegedly ‘refusing to give friend’s new iPhone back’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man in Kalaeloa after the suspect got into an argument with a friend and allegedly refused to give his new iPhone back on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:01 a.m. Saturday and the 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft around 2:12 a.m.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, handed the suspect a new iPhone “for him to look at,” according to police.

The pair allegedly got into an argument while the 34-year-old still had the device, officials said, “and the suspect refused to give it back.”

Police were then called to the scene and said the 34-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of $300 contempt of court. He was released pending further investigation by 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Honolulu police.