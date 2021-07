HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the Kailua area after he allegedly threatened a man and woman with a baseball bat on Tuesday, July 13, according to police.

Honolulu police said the suspect allegedly threatened a 40-year-old man and woman with the bat around 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect was located and arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.