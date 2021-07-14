Man arrested in Honolulu days after allegedly throwing metal object through school window

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man was arrested in the Honolulu area six days after he allegedly threw a metal water meter cover through the window of a school, according to Honolulu police.

Police said the 33-year-old man allegedly threw the metal cover through the school window around 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

The man was located and arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage around 1:24 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, after officers positively identified him.

Honolulu police did not provide details of which school the alleged crime took place at and said the investigation is ongoing.

