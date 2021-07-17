Man arrested in Honolulu after allegedly damaging vehicle with knife, threatening occupant

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 66-year-old man was arrested in Downtown Honolulu after he allegedly used a knife to damage a parked vehicle and threatened a man who was seated inside on Friday, July 17, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around 9:21 p.m. Friday, police said.

According to police, the 66-year-old man damaged the parked vehicle with a knife before threatening a 37-year-old man who was sitting inside.

Police responded and placed the 66-year-old man under arrest on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree criminal property damage around 9:38 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories