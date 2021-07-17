Man arrested in Honolulu after allegedly damaging vehicle with knife, threatening occupant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 66-year-old man was arrested in Downtown Honolulu after he allegedly used a knife to damage a parked vehicle and threatened a man who was seated inside on Friday, July 17, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around 9:21 p.m. Friday, police said.

According to police, the 66-year-old man damaged the parked vehicle with a knife before threatening a 37-year-old man who was sitting inside.

Police responded and placed the 66-year-old man under arrest on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree criminal property damage around 9:38 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.