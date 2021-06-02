Man arrested in Honolulu after allegedly damaging glass door of federal courthouse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested a 51-year-old man on Tuesday, June 1, after he allegedly damaged a glass door to the federal courthouse in the Prince Kuhio Federal Building.

HPD says the incident occurred around 6:52 p.m. Tuesday and the suspect was arrested at 7:34 p.m.

The 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal property damage, according to HPD.

The suspect remained in police custody as of Tuesday evening. The investigation is ongoing.