Man arrested in connection with two separate Waianae home fires

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with two separate fires that damaged two homes in Waianae. The arrest comes after a string of arson cases targeted homes and a business.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

When Hawaii State Representative Cedric Gates heard of the arson case at HI Royalty Records on Friday, he thought it could be an isolated incident. But, his office continued to get calls from homeowners to report attacks with apparent Molotov cocktails.

Home security video captured by John McQuown shows a man throwing a lit object at the window of his home. The object pierced the homeowner’s window and continued to burn inside a bedroom.

“I’m very worried, especially (because) I work night time, and it’s just me and my small dogs at the house,” McQuown said. “I don’t know what to think, to be honest with you.”

His home of 25 years received minor damage from the flames. McQuown says they were able to put out the fire soon without anyone getting hurt, but he was alarmed to know someone could attack his home in broad daylight.

Gates says he is aware of at least four arson cases in his district that involve an object on fire being thrown onto someone’s property.

“It should have our community on high alert right now,” Gates said. “To all of my community members, regardless if this perpetrator is out there or not, we have to be vigilant. We have to know our surroundings.”

On Friday, police opened a first-degree arson investigation in connection to the attack on HI Royalty Records.

Gates says the arson cases all happened within a walking distance.

“We should never have to be fearful in our community like that,” Gates said. “That’s really a push for us to make sure that we can map this person and that we can hold them accountable for the actions they have taken.”

The investigation is ongoing.