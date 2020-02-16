Man arrested in connection with Makiki shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said one of two males identified as persons of interest in the Pensacola Street parking lot shooting has been arrested for first-degree attempted murder.

The shooting on Pensacola and Young Streets happened at 11 a.m. in the Makiki area on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

An arrest was made at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The police appreciate the public’s assistance.

If you have information on this or other crimes, contact HPD or Crimestoppers at 955-8300.