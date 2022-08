The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed a woman who was shot in Chinatown on Friday, August 19, 2020 has died in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Chinatown.

The 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and firearms offenses.

He was arrested around 2 a.m. Tuesday, in Chinatown.

He has not been charged for the alleged shooting death of a woman on Friday, Aug. 19.