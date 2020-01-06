Man arrested in connection to Waipahu knife attack

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 26-year-old man is recovering after being attacked on a roadway in Waipahu, Saturday, Jan. 4, around 7:10 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 25-year-old man assaulted a man with a knife, which caused an injury.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment. So far, there’s no word on the status condition of the victim.

Police later located the suspect and identified him. The suspect was then arrested without incident for assault in the second degree around 7:50 p.m.

The suspect remains in police custody. Charges are pending.