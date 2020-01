HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 21-year-old man is in police custody in connection to an assault on New Year’s Day.

It happened in the Sand Island area.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the suspect caused bodily injury to a 25-year-old man with a knife.

So far, no word on the condition of the victim.

The suspect was later arrested for assault in the second degree around 6:05 p.m.

Police are investigating the case.