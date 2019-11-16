Man arrested in connection to armed truck robbery at McDonald’s appears in court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested in connection with Tuesday’s robbery of an armored car appeared in court on Friday, November 15.

Police say that the car was making a pickup in the McDonald’s parking lot near the airport when 25-year-old Jacob Mariano jumped out the bushes and attacked a guard.

He was able to get some money and run off, but was arrested later that day.

Mariano faces charges for allegedly breaking into some homes near where the robbery happened and stealing a car.

His bail is set at $40,000 dollars.