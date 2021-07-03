Man arrested in Chinatown after allegedly striking woman with wood stick

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 38-year-old man was arrested in Chinatown after he allegedly struck a 54-year-old woman with a wooden stick on Friday, July 2, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Chinatown area, police said.

The woman was in pain after being struck with the stick, according to police, and the 38-year-old man was detained, identified and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree theft at 8:40 a.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.