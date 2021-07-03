Man arrested in Chinatown after allegedly striking woman with wood stick

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File – Graffiti-ridden walls along King Street in Chinatown, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 8, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 38-year-old man was arrested in Chinatown after he allegedly struck a 54-year-old woman with a wooden stick on Friday, July 2, according to Honolulu police.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Chinatown area, police said.

The woman was in pain after being struck with the stick, according to police, and the 38-year-old man was detained, identified and arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree theft at 8:40 a.m. Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories