Man arrested for using a knife, injuring 2 police officers in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in the Kalihi area for using a knife to assault two Honolulu Police Department officers who got injured.

It happened on Friday, June 1 at around 6:45 p.m.

The suspect was located, identified and arrested shortly after.

He was arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obiedience to police officers, and probation revocation.

Charges are pending.