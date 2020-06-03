Man arrested for using a knife, injuring 2 police officers in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in the Kalihi area for using a knife to assault two Honolulu Police Department officers who got injured.
It happened on Friday, June 1 at around 6:45 p.m.
The suspect was located, identified and arrested shortly after.
He was arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obiedience to police officers, and probation revocation.
Charges are pending.
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell and City officials discuss plans for reopening the economy
- Two-car crash kills one person on Daniel K Inouye Highway in Hilo
- Woman allegedly takes money from someone’s home, throws BBQ grill at window
- Nanakuli’s Maki Pitolo primed for Saturday UFC 250 bout in Las Vegas
- Hypercanes, supervolcanoes, and what Earth’s distant past can teach us about where we are now