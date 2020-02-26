Man arrested for negligent homicide was on drugs at the time of the accident

Last November, Nicholas Abarcar veered into oncoming traffic on Hawaii Island and crashed into another car, killing the driver Cassandry Lynn Ellis, and injuring her children and their friend. Abarcar had a previous DUI in 2017, but there was no trace of alcohol in his system at the time of last year’s accident.

Now, however, police say Hawaii Police Department have confirmed that Abarcar was driving while under the influence of drugs. Police did confirm what drugs he tested positive for, or what amounts.

Abarcar was arrested for negligent homicide, operative a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, and three counts of negligent injury. At the time of the accident, police suspected speed and drugs were factors in the collision. He was released pending further investigation.