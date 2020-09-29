Man arrested for fatal Hakimo Road shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An arrest has been made in the deadly Sunday shooting in Nanakuli.

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday, Sept. 28 for second degree murder.

Charges are pending.

According to police, it all started as an argument between two men on Hakimo road..

A 28-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

