Man arrested for fatal Hakimo Road shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An arrest has been made in the deadly Sunday shooting in Nanakuli.
A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday, Sept. 28 for second degree murder.
Charges are pending.
.
According to police, it all started as an argument between two men on Hakimo road..
A 28-year-old man died at the scene. His name has not been released.
